Marvin Altman

Paul married wife Crystal Bahner Altman 30 years ago. Paul became the real-life Mike Brady bringing together the love he had for his personal three boys together with the love he had for his new three children of his new wife's family. It was a testament to the Godliness of his soul that he was so loved by this combined families as he grew to become the loving parent of Derek and Helen, Andrew and Jill, Brian and Meira Altman, as well as the new father of Diane (Martin) Wagner and John Wagner along with Mike and Brian Martin. Paul was the loving grandparent of Maria’ and Justin Scamehorn, Shauna and Jeffery Hines, Jeremy, Shannon and Blake Wagner, as well as Grant, Jada, Daniel Chi, Yahonaton, and Rachama Altman. Paul also had the joy and love of being the great-grandfather to Malea, Jaida, Corbin, Sofia, Raven and Alex.