Marlene Suddarth-Wyant May 22, 2023 May 22, 2023 Updated 10 min ago Died May 22, 2023Marlene Suddarth-Wyant, 84, of York, died Monday, May 22, 2023 in Henderson. Services are pending with Metz Mortuary in York.