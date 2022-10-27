Margaret Dey

Margaret Ann Dey, of Gresham, was born on April 24, 1931 to Henry and Agnes (Cecrle) Kral in Tobias. She attended Tobias High School graduating in 1948. On August 1, 1954, Margaret was united in marriage to Vernon Fay Dey in Tobias. Following her marriage to Vernon, the family lived in Lincoln, Clay Center and Gresham. Margaret was baptized and confirmed at Calvary Lutheran Church in Lincoln. She worked as a bookkeeper at Gresham Hardware and was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. In her free time, Margaret loved tending to her flowers-the purple ones were her favorites. She was very proud of her garden produce and canned goods. She always had her home canned pickles on the table for family meals. Margaret was a proud grandma and great grandma and loved attending activities for both grandchildren and great grandchildren. Margaret and Vernon enjoyed camping with friends and going south to Mission, Texas for the winter. She was always ready to play cards, games and visit with friends. “GO BIG RED” was a favorite expression of hers as she cheered on the Husker volleyball and football teams.