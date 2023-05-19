A 43-year-old Lincoln man is facing seven felonies for his alleged role in a scheme to profit from cash advances at the WarHorse Casino using fraudulent IDs and forged checks.

Rondale King is accused of theft by deception, identity theft, criminal possession of financial transaction devices and two counts possession of written forgery devices and possession of methamphetamine and amphetamine.

A warrant also had been out for his arrest on a forgery charge for allegedly trying to pass a fake $20 bill at a Lincoln U-Stop in November.

In an affidavit for King’s arrest, Lincoln Police Officer Nathan Wagner said he used another man’s stolen U.S. Passport card and forged check to get a $3,000 cash advance there on Nov. 22.

Wagner said they discovered King had used five identifications to enter the casino throughout the scheme and the month leading up to it and attempted around five times to defraud the casino using the fake IDs and forged checks.

On Wednesday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force arrested King near North 44th and Adams streets, allegedly finding a small amount of meth and Adderall pills. He made his first court appearance on the charges Thursday, where his bond was set at $100,000.

At least one other person, Diamond Helmstadter, has been charged in the scheme.

Police said in court records that the casino had suffered a total of $12,000 in financial losses by mid-December in the incidents.