YORK – Late Friday afternoon, May 27, the federal court in Nebraska ruled in favor of the York County Commissioners, lifting an injunction and…
Here's a look at the top pop song each year from 1946 to 2021, according to Billboard’s year-end charts.
YORK – This past week, Shane Motsinger, 28, of York, pleaded not guilty in a case where he is accused of being caught with methamphetamine in …
YORK – Anthony Wireman, 33, of York, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of committing child abuse, all Class 3A felonies; attempt of a Clas…
YORK – With a split vote this week, the York County Commissioners voted against giving county employees who worked during the height of the CO…
YORK – Jason Pence, 49, of Bradshaw, has pleaded not guilty to charges of child abuse and third degree sexual assault.
Emily Perry started this past week as YCDC's new Development Coordinator. Perry grew up in York, and is excited to step into the role of Devel…
YORK – Two women from Indiana accused of hauling marijuana through York County after being stopped by Nebraska State Patrol troopers on Inters…
McCOOL JUNCTION – EDF Renewables released information this week, saying their proposed K-Junction solar project “will add $781,000 in annual r…
YORK – A jury trial has been scheduled for a man facing a multi-felony drug case in York County District Court, after he was allegedly caught …
