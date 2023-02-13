Madisyn R. Junge, 22-months and 2 days, passed away February 9, 2023. She was born on April 7, 2021, in Lincoln to Matthew and Ashley (Vergil) Junge.

Madisyn’s smile and laugh lit up the room and she never viewed anyone as a stranger. She had the biggest heart and was always so kind. She enjoyed Cocomelon, Bluey and her favorite song was Wheels on the Bus. She always had the warmest hugs and would say “bye bye” to anyone with the cutest wave.

Madisyn is survived by her parents, Matthew and Ashley; aunts and uncles, Brian (Nicky) Junge of Joplin, Mo., Colton, Tim (Lindsay) Junge of Mahomet, Ill., Kaden and Kinley, Todd (Gina) Vergil of Gretna, Treyton, Beau and Beckett, Angie (Erik) Wilcoxson of Gretna, Tyler, Audrey, Alex and Thomas, Amy (Trent) McVicker of Bridgeport, Kaeli and Kelsie; grandparents, John C.O. and Carolleen Junge of York and Amador and Cindy Vergil of Bridgeport; great-grandparent, Barbara Custer of Lincoln.

Visitation with family greeting friends will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Roper and Sons South Chapel (3950 Hohensee Dr.). Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Sheridan Lutheran Church (6955 Old Cheney Rd, Lincoln, NE 68516). Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com.