CRETE – The snow was falling and the wind was blowing; must be time for spring sports.

With three teams opting not to make the trip to Crete on Thursday for the Class D Doane University High School Indoor because of the weather, eight others braved the wet and snowy conditions to compete in the first track and field event of the season.

Nebraska Lutheran freshman Sam Hueske will not soon forget her first time in varsity competition. She won three events, placed third in a fourth and scored 36 Knight points.

Hueske won the 60-meters with a time of 8.68, took the top spot in the long jump with a distance of 14-10 ¾ and also won the 200 with a clocking of 29.89. In the triple jump she finished in third place with a mark of 30-11 ¾.

The Knights also got a first place from sophomore Tenley Williamson in the high jump as she cleared 4-10. The Knights’ 4x800 relay took second with a time of 11:58.56. Team members of area teams placing in the relay are included in the results below.

Exeter-Milligan junior Savana Krupicka, who made the Class D state field in the triple jump last year, won the event on Thursday with a distance of 33-1 ¼. She also won the 800 with a time of 2:44.16 and was on the Timberwolves’ third place 4x400 relay.

Senior Jozie Kanode, a state qualifier in the pole vault in 2022, won the event at Doane with a height of 8-6. In that same event, Heartland’s Emersyn Oswald, a sophomore, took second with a height of 7-6.

The Heartland 4x400 relay finished second and junior Allie Boehr was third in the shot put.

Hampton’s top finish was turned in by sophomore Macy Miller with third place efforts in the both the 800 (2:53.05) and the 1600 with a time of 7:09.02.

Senior Lillian Dose collected a fourth place in the shot put (29-3).

Nebraska Lutheran will join Fillmore Central at the Thayer Central invite on Tuesday, while Heartland will be in Sutton for the Mustang invite, also on Tuesday.

Hampton and Exeter-Milligan will be in a triangular with McCool Junction on Wednesday in McCool.

Team scoring – 1.Nebraska Lutheran 94; 2.Dorchester 82; 3.Exeter-Milligan 65; 4.Kenesaw 60; 5.Heartland Christian 47; 6.Heartland 37; 7.Lawrence-Nelson 26; 8.Hampton 18

Results- Event winners and area athletes who placed

60 meters-1.Sam Hueske, NL 8.68; 6.Tenley Williamson, NL 9.08.

200- 1.Sam Hueske, NL 29.89; 2.Jasmine Malchow, NL 30.58; 3.Kaydence Haase, EM 30.73; 5. Hallie Tessman, HRT 31.21.

800-1.Savana Krupicka, EM 2:44.16; 3.Macy Miller, HMP 2:53.05; 5.Marissa Endorf, NL 2:55.49

1600-1.Micaela Loarca, DOR 6:52.42; 3.Macy Miller, HMP 7:09.02

3200-1.Grace Steinmetz, HC 13:37.80; 2.Ann Prigge, NL 14:26.06; 4.Bethany Fox, NL 14:54.22; 5.Kierra Papik, EM

60-meter hurdles-1.Sydney Biltoft, LN 10.29; 3.Jasmine Malchow, NL 11.10; 4.Kaydence Haase, EM 11.18; 5.Jozie Kanode, EM 11.50.

4x400 relay-1.Dorchester 4:51.28; 2.Heartland 4:57.06 (Lilly Carr, Grace Regier, KatrinaMarie Epp, Isabel Johnson); 3.Exeter-Milligan 5:01.17 (Kaydence Haase, Selah Petersen, Kiley Oldehoeft, Savana Krupicka).

4x800-1.Kenesaw (11:55.49); 2.Nebraska Lutheran 11:58.56 (Ann Prigge, Bethany Fox, Marissa Endorf, Lilly Otte); 4.Heartland 13:17.092 (KatrinaMarie Epp, Eloise Casper, Jamisen Klein, Reese Regier); 5.Exeter-Milligan 14:13.18 (Kierra Papik, Kmila Benitez, Alivia Luzum, Kiley Oldehoeft).

High Jump-1.Tenley Williamson, NL 4-10; 4.Kaylee Schoen, NL 4-4; 6.Grace Splinter, HRT 3-8.

Pole Vault- 1.Jozie Kanode, EM 8-6; 2.Emersyn Oswald, HRT 7-6; 3.Hallie Tessman, HRT 7-0; 4.Selah Petersen, EM 6-6.

Long Jump-1.Sam Hueske, NL 14-10 ¾; 6.Kiley Oldehoeft, EM 13-1 ½.

Triple Jump-1.Savana Krupicka, EM 33-1 ¼; 3.Sam Hueske, NL 30-11 3/4.

Shot Put-1.Bailey Theis, DOR 36-2 ½; 3.Allie Boehr, HRT 30-8 ½; 4.Lillian Dose, HMP 29-3; 6.Kaylee Schoen, NL 27-0.