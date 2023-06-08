YORK — A Luau Murder Mystery will be held at the York Senior Center on Friday, June 9 from 2:30 – 4 p.m. A free will offering will be taken. Sign up at the Senior Center before June 8 in order to attend.
Luau Murder Mystery at the York Senior Center
