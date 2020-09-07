Meat processing/retail facilities now allowed at interchange

YORK – The city council has unanimously voted in favor of allowing meat processing/retail facilities in the C-3 commercial zone at the York interchange – with special use permits.

Previously, such a facility was not included in the city’s zoning allowances regarding types of businesses.

The request was made by McLean Beef as they would like to establish that type of facility in the area located on the west side of South Lincoln Avenue across the street from the convention center property.

Because it was not included in the allowable list (per special use permits), it had to be first accepted and added. Now, McLeans will have to come before the council to ask for a special use permit.

“The planning commission met on this, you read the story in the newspaper,” Mayor Barry Redfern said to the council, referring to the meeting held earlier last week to review the plans.

“There was extensive discussion and yes, it was considered by the planning commission,” said York City Attorney Charles Campbell. “They recommend the allowance, at 75 head a week and with the use of ‘livestock harvest’ as the terminology rather than ‘slaughter.’”

He explained that the original ordinance would have allowed 100 head of animals to be brought to the facility per week, the planning commission was recommending the figure of 75.

“This is a locker, not a large scale meat processing plant,” said Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation. “And they will have a significant retail space. They also plan for sheltered areas and you will only see the retail area. It will be beautiful.”