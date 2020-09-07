Meat processing/retail facilities now allowed at interchange

YORK – The city council has unanimously voted in favor of allowing meat processing/retail facilities in the C-3 commercial zone at the York interchange – with special use permits.
Previously, such a facility was not included in the city’s zoning allowances regarding types of businesses.
The request was made by McLean Beef as they would like to establish that type of facility in the area located on the west side of South Lincoln Avenue across the street from the convention center property.
Because it was not included in the allowable list (per special use permits), it had to be first accepted and added. Now, McLeans will have to come before the council to ask for a special use permit.
“The planning commission met on this, you read the story in the newspaper,” Mayor Barry Redfern said to the council, referring to the meeting held earlier last week to review the plans.
“There was extensive discussion and yes, it was considered by the planning commission,” said York City Attorney Charles Campbell. “They recommend the allowance, at 75 head a week and with the use of ‘livestock harvest’ as the terminology rather than ‘slaughter.’”
He explained that the original ordinance would have allowed 100 head of animals to be brought to the facility per week, the planning commission was recommending the figure of 75.
“This is a locker, not a large scale meat processing plant,” said Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation. “And they will have a significant retail space. They also plan for sheltered areas and you will only see the retail area. It will be beautiful.”
“This is to amend the code tonight, and then later look at their actual permit application,” Mayor Redfern said.
Councilmen Ron Saathoff and Matt Wagner asked if the number of allowable head per week could be changed back to 100.
“When we started our projections, we were thinking smaller, like 20 head to start at,” said Max McLean. “Then we thought about expansion, if the demand was there and we would try to meet that demand. Right now, with the coolers we have, we can handle 40 head a week, which would be our maximum at this time. We have been getting a lot of interest and demand. It may grow. We are excited to come here and provide the service as well as a high quality product.”
“We aren’t talking about a large, smelly facility,” said Councilman Ron Mogul. “I don’t think there will be a lot of trucks going in and out.”
It was pointed out that it would likely be a trailer here and there, carrying maybe one animal at a time.
“I think we should be able to change the number,” Saathoff said.
It was also pointed out that the 75 figure was the one being recommended by the planning commission.
“I don’t want them to have to come back in and ask for it to be changed later,” Mogul said.
“Why tie their hands?” Saathoff added. “If they can do it, why not do it?”
The council agreed to allow the number to be 100 head a week. They also changed the language to formally say this facility is a livestock harvest facility.
McLeans are expected to come back to the council in the near future, to seek their special use permit.
