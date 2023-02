Students from the area have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list for the University of Nebraska Medical Center Colleges of Nursing, Dentistry, Pharmacy and Allied Health Health Professions.

Lauren Riley of York was named to the dean’s list for dentistry.

Kate Bergen of Henderson was named to the dean’s list for the college of nursing, Lincoln division.

Kimberly Hallisey of York was named to the dean’s list for radiography.