Local runners Neville and Turnbull earn medals in Class D Boys

KEARNEY – Both the Fillmore Central boys and the McCool Junction boys qualified their entire teams in their respective classes for the 2022 State Cross Country Championships at the Kearney Country Club in Kearney.

The Mustangs finished in second last year in Class D and Fillmore Central was making their first appearance in the team race since they placed in 15th at the Class D race in 2019.

McCool Junction was led to a sixth place finish by senior Trent Neville who finished in eighth place with a time of 17:29.40 and Centennial senior Clinton Turnbull, the Broncos only runner on the boys side was 13th with a clocking of 17:39.

The Class C boy’s race was won by Hartington senior Carson Noecker who became a four-time state champion with a sizzling time of 14:58.3. In second was Platteview’s Aj Raszler who was nearly two minutes back with a time of 16:43.0.

The team champion in Class C was Gothenburg with 45 points; second went to Lincoln Christian with 47 and third was Fort Calhoun with 54. Milford and Aurora rounded out the top five. The Panthers finished with 202 points for 13th.

The Panthers were led by sophomore Ashtin Clark who was 52nd with a time of 18:36.10; senior Travis Meyer was 70th with a time of 18:58.10; in 88th place was sophomore Cooper Schelkopf and the final points for the Panthers came from junior Austin Wurtz with a time of 19:34.90 for 90th place. Also competing for the Panthers was freshman Cameron Knight in 101st with time of 19:59.50 and in 107th place was Waylon Rayburn with his time of 20:15.70.

The Class D team title went to Cornerstone Christian with 16 points; second was North Platte St. Pat’s with 19 and third was Nebraska Christian with 45. Franklin’s 49 points was good for fourth and Tri-County locked down fifth with 59.

The individual champion was Trey Robertson of Wallace with a tie of 16:38.70 which was seven seconds ahead of second place Jarrett Miles of NPSP’s. Mason McGreer of Perkins County was third just 14 seconds of Roberston’s pace.

Rounding out the McCool Junction scoring was junior Luke Brugger in 49th place with his time of 18:34.70; in 71st position was sophomore Joey Pederson with a clocking of 19:07.40. The Mustangs Ryan McGowan, a freshman was 92nd (19:55.80) and sophomore Jayden Fuehrer was 114th with a 21:17.50.