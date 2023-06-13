YORK — Living Well With Chronic Disease is a self-management workshop that is led by trained leaders that help you take control of your health by using small steps toward positive changes and healthier living. An Information Session will be held on Thursday, June 15 at 12:30 p.m. (refreshments provided). Classes start Thursday, June 22 at 1 p.m. and will continue for 6 weeks. Classes are typically 2-2.5 hours each week. For more information, or to register, contact Angel, Sara, or Chris at (402) 362-2621 or info@fourcorners.ne.gov.