I hope you didn’t suffer under the stress I experienced this week. Why don’t I go ahead and tell you the story now that you brought it up?

Like nearly everything at our humble abode, wiener dogs play a pivotal role in this madcap, four-day tale.

To begin we must harken back a few weeks to when Good Wife Norma was invited to a nearly week long séance of similarly quilt-obsessed ladies.

The place? St. Benedict Center near Schuyler. The time? Sunday afternoon through Thursday this week.

GWN has been an inveterate quilter in recent decades and a seamstress in general since 4-H club projects as a little girl. I am here to confirm her ‘quilting habit’ has worsened post-retirement.

Fortunately, periodic treatment is available. The next outreach looms in October. As you might guess she’s already booked that intervention, too.

She prepared materials and her faithful but unpronounceable brand sewing machine over several weeks prior to this week’s immersion session. That had a nice backdoor benefit for me, too. When she’s occupied in her basement sewing room hour after hour, I not only have the upstairs TV to myself, even better I am free not to watch a single moment of endless HGTV house beautiful shows; almost all of them reruns.

The liberating impact of this was not to be underestimated. Suddenly, I could watch an entire movie if I chose.

Once she hit the road Sunday at mid-afternoon, though, everything changed in a flash.

Suddenly all matters of tube dog maintenance – be they pleasant, routine or most foul – were mine to mitigate.

On the plus side, GWN left me with enough grub prepared ahead of time to feed a platoon of Marines over those four days.

I had at my disposal a vat-sized bowl of frog eye salad, a medium bowl of freshly made chili, a smaller one of wonderful, fruity, chiffon salad and a freshly brewed glass pitcher of iced tea.

There were other culinary options too, but these were my staples.

She had all my clothes laundered which was nice, but please don’t tell her I shrugged my atrophied legs into the same jeans during her entire absence. Why not? Didn’t lift a finger never mind break sweat a single time save for three modest hip rehab trips to York General Wellness.

I augmented what was already dietary overkill with a monster T-bone, a succulent New York and a delightful rib steak three evenings on the grill. (Here’s a tip from an old timey meat cutter: those ‘reduced price’ steaks at Grand Central are bargains because they aren’t bright red and pretty anymore, not because they aren’t still fabulous.)

Also, as has become my habit in these rare periods of brief bachelorhood, a couple boxes of fresh strawberries and a four-quart pail of chocolate chip ice cream were added to the larder.

In the final analysis I guess the three of us – each as give-out and used-up and creaky as the other two - did semi OK. All in all the time passed without calamity.

But in full and honest disclosure it was dull, tepid and, yes, boring as the dickens.

But please don’t tell GWN that part. Can’t have her think I missed having her around. She might think I’m going soft. Truth is it turns out even HGTV reruns can be decent if she’s in the other recliner.