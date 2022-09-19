Literature Quiz Bowl celebrates 25th year in Seward

SEWARD -- The 25th annual Literature Quiz Bowl for high schools in Nebraska was held on Wednesday, Sept.14 at the Seward Civic Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 38 teams participating from across Nebraska. The event is annually sponsored by the Nebraska English Language Arts Council (NELAC), the state Affiliate for the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE). The event is held in conjunction with the annual Concordia University’s Plum Creek Literacy Festival as a High School Literature Activity.

The quiz bowl features teams of up to four high school students from a specific school and they are competing with another team and asked up to 80 questions in a round on a specific subject or general knowledge on Literature. This Lit Quiz Bowl features questions developed around Literature –both national literature and international literature and grammar questions. A round robin event is hosted in the morning for “warm-up “and to also place the student teams in the afternoon single elimination tourney.

The teams were divided into three divisions-large schools, medium schools and small schools, based on the NSAA attendance-with each team competing for medals and trophies.

The winners in the 2022 Lit Quiz Bowl included…

Large School-First Place: Norris High Team A-Coach Becca Pair, Second Place: Gretna Team A-Coach Rich Arch, Third Place: Elkhorn South Team A - Coach Abby Cleary, and Fourth was Elkhorn North Team A-Coach Melissa Peterson.

Medium School-First Place: Cross County Team A-Coach Joanna Nielsen, Second Place: Central City Team A-Coach Brandon Wright, Third Place-Kearney Catholic Team A-Coached by Naomi Hastings, and Fourth Place: Central City Team B-Coached by Brandon Wright.

Small School-First Place: Nebraska Lutheran High Team A-Coached by Hannah Zabel, Second Place: Howell’s Dodge Team B-Coached by Traci Sindelar, Third Place: Osceola High Team A-Coached by Kim Baloun, and Fourth Place was Howells Dodge-Coached by Traci Sindelar.

Each First Place team won a trophy and individual team medals and the First Runner-up team won a trophy as well.

The volunteer readers for the program were Pat Ohlmann and Sue Imig of Seward, Jenni Erhardt and Debbie Anderson of Osceola, Kathy Wilcox of Crete, Melissa Pohl of Utica and Brandon Wright of Central City.

Riley Nuttleman served as the Quiz Master and coordinated the placing and morning schedule. He was assisted by Michael Kolterman and Jackson Hoins with set up. Clark Kolterman served as the event chair.

Teams participating in the event were from Columbus Scotus, Cross County, Howells-Dodge, Shelby-Rising City, Exeter-Milligan, Grand Island Northwest, Hampton, Osceola, Elkhorn North, Elkhorn South, Elkhorn High, York, Seward, Central City, Oakland-Craig, Centennial, Heartland, Kearney Catholic, Fullerton, Gretna, Norris, and Nebraska Lutheran in Waco.

For more information contact clark.kolterman@sewardschools.org or call him at 402-641-8522. The next Quiz Bowl at the Civic Center is the “Girls Only Quiz Bowl” on General Knowledge for area High School Girls on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 and sponsored by the GFWC Nebraska Federation of Women’s Clubs.