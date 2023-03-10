LINCOLN -- A Lincoln woman is facing felony charges for allegedly bilking an elderly relative of close to $20,000.

Lincoln Police arrested Elizabeth Scalf, 28, early Thursday and she made her initial court appearance later that day on charges of felony theft by unlawful taking and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

In court records, LPD Investigator Cindy Koenig-Warnke said Dec. 8, 2021, Adult Protective Services reported concerning transactions on the then-94-year-old's bank account and an increase of activity on his credit cards.

He had been diagnosed with dementia earlier that year.

Koenig-Warnke said bank records showed 41 checks made payable to Scalf between July 2020 and October 2021, totaling $14,237, plus 114 unauthorized credit cards transactions for $4,527, and additional purchases at gas stations, grocery stores and retail stores.

Scalf posted bond and was released from the county jail Thursday.