LINCOLN -- A Lincoln teen is in custody and police are searching for his accomplice after the two allegedly carjacked an 18-year-old man at gunpoint early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The victim told police that two males pulled him from his Volkswagen Passat at gunpoint near 27th and W streets at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday before taking off in the sedan, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

About 36 hours later, at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, police spotted a 17-year-old boy pumping gas into the stolen Volkswagen at a convenience store near First Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Police took teen into custody and searched him, Vollmer said, finding a "controlled pharmaceutical amphetamine" on him. Officers did not find a gun on the teen or in the car.

He was referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of accessory to robbery and possession of a controlled substance. Police took him to the county's Youth Assessment Center.