LINCOLN — Workers at a north Lincoln Starbucks store are among thousands nationwide who are seeking to unionize.

Employees at the store at 5040 N. 26th St. have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board seeking to unionize as part of the group Starbucks Workers United.

Workers at more than 300 stores nationwide have successfully unionized, and the Lincoln store is the first one in Nebraska to attempt to do so.

The workers at the store also sent a letter to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan in which they listed their reasons for unionizing, which include inconsistent scheduling, being short-staffed and working with faulty and defective equipment.

"These circumstances do not set partners up for success to thrive in our careers, and efficiently give guests the connections, service and products they deserve,” the letter said.

"We want Starbucks to recognize the value we bring to the company as the faces customers connect with every day by joining us at the bargaining table," it said.

So far, more than 330 Starbucks stores in 38 states and the District of Columbia have successfully unionized, although that represents only about 3% of the company's total workforce.

A Starbucks spokesperson said in an email that company officials "welcome the opportunity for partners at our Lincoln store to vote in a neutral, secret ballot election conducted by the NLRB — which allows all partners to make their own informed decision regarding union representation."

The company, however, has been accused of labor law violations, including firing labor organizers and closing unionized stores.

The spokesperson also said that Starbucks believes a "direct relationship" with its employees is the "right path forward for our company," and pointed out that it offers what it believes are industry-best pay and benefits, including a minimum wage of $15 an hour and an average wage of $17.50.