LINCOLN - A 29-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he allegedly struck three men with a baseball bat outside of a downtown bar early Sunday morning following a dispute and fistfight inside the business, according to police.

Jetmir Memeti had been feuding with three men — a 21-year-old and two 22-year-olds — after a drink was thrown on one of the men inside The Bar, 1644 P St., Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

All four of the men were removed from The Bar after fighting inside, and once outside, Memeti retrieved a baseball bat from his car, Vollmer said.

He then struck each of the other men with the bat, Vollmer said, landing a blow on the 21-year-old's head, who sought treatment at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were called at about 2 a.m. Sunday and arrested Memeti at his Lincoln residence about 20 minutes later, Vollmer said.

He was booked at the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.