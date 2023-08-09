LINCOLN — A 28-year-old Lincoln man chased down a cyclist in his truck last month and, with the help of a still-unidentified accomplice, beat and robbed the cyclist of his bike, police alleged in court filings.

Jaden Reiman, who was arrested Tuesday after a Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for his arrest a day earlier, has been charged with robbery in the July 27 incident, according to the filings.

Reiman is one of two men accused of chasing the 28-year-old cyclist down on 58th Street near Judson Street at about 4:30 p.m. July 27, Lincoln Police Officer Morgan Dirks said in the probable cause statement for Reiman’s arrest.

The cyclist told police that Reiman and another man punched him in the face numerous times before stealing his bike and phone, Dirks wrote in the statement.

Area residents provided surveillance footage that corroborated the biker’s report, Dirks wrote.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the cyclist to a local hospital for treatment. He was determined to have a fractured nose, scrapes and bruising.