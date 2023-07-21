LINCOLN — A 26-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Thursday after police say he impersonated a student at two Lincoln high schools during the 2022-23 school year, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Zachary Scheich, who also went by the name Zak Hess, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault/use of an electronic device and one count of sex trafficking of a minor, police said at a press conference Thursday.

On June 1, Lincoln police began a fraud investigation after receiving information about an individual impersonating a student who had been enrolled under the name Zak Hess.

Scheich attended classes at Lincoln Northwest during the fall semester and then transferred to Lincoln Southeast for the spring semester. It was later determined that he had previously graduated from Lincoln public schools in 2015. Records show he attended 54 days of school during the 2022-23 school year.

Scheich is about 5-foot-4, 120 pounds and apparently blended in with other students, police said.

Police said their investigation uncovered multiple contacts with minor students and have asked anyone with more information or who may believe they are a victim in this case to call the nonemergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.