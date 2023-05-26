Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The neonatal intensive care units at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln and Grand Island Regional Medical Center are celebrating a successful patient outcome in which both hospitals collaborated to provide lifesaving care to a mother and her premature baby.

Ashley Morris is from Clarks, a small village in east-central Nebraska. Late in her pregnancy, she was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a complication that results in high blood pressure. Left untreated, it can have a negative health impact on both mother and baby. Early delivery is often recommended.

On Feb. 3, Morris made the 40-minute drive to Grand Island Regional Medical Center for her scheduled induction. She was kept for observation that night and induced the next day. It was only a few weeks before her due date.

The next morning, Morris began the birthing process. During labor, she suffered an unexpected reaction to an epidural. Doctors immediately noted she was in distress. Her baby was also experiencing complications, showing signs of acidosis and encephalopathy. At 9:10 p.m., Morris delivered a baby boy, Jackson, via emergency C-section. He was seven pounds, six ounces and immediately intubated on a ventilator.

The NICU team at Grand Island Regional Medical Center recognized Jackson would need a higher level of care. Amy Sytsma, a neonatal nurse practitioner, reached out to the NICU at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. She immediately contacted Dr. Craig Sitzman, a neonatologist, who was on call. Sytsma relayed all of Jackson’s crucial information. He recommended transferring Jackson to Lincoln. Within minutes, the NICU transport team at Bryan gathered its equipment, jumped into an ambulance and headed west.

When members of the team arrived at Grand Island Regional Medical Center, they immediately tended to Jackson.

Doctors believed his best treatment option was neonatal therapeutic hypothermia. This method reduces a baby’s body temperature in order to slow disease progression and improve health. Within three hours of birth, Jackson was in an isolette and actively being cooled.

After the emergency C-section, Morris was moved to inpatient care at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. She was not well enough to leave the hospital and travel to Lincoln. Before the NICU transport team left, they wheeled the isolette into Morris’ room and she was able to see her son for the first time.

Moments later, he was on his way to the Capital City.

Once Jackson arrived at Bryan Medical Center, he was placed in a room in the NICU. Sitzman and his team of neonatal experts took over care. For three days, Jackson remained in a cooled state, his body temperature being kept at 72 degrees. Slowly, they raised it, removed the ventilator and stabilized his condition.

After five days in the hospital at Grand Island Regional Medical Center, Morris was well enough to be discharged. She immediately made the drive to Lincoln to be reunited with her son. They spent additional time in the NICU at Bryan while Jackson continued to grow. He hit his feeding milestones, and MRI images of his brain were promising. After a few weeks, Jackson was well enough to be transported back to the NICU at Grand Island Regional Medical Center for care that was closer to home.

Morris and Jackson have returned to their home in Clarks. Jackson now weighs over 11 pounds.

Morris has returned to work part time and spends every free moment with her son to provide him the help and care he needs to continue to grow.

Doctors, therapists and medical professionals will continue to monitor Jackson and work with him to ensure he hits those important milestones in the future and overcome any obstacles.

“Ashley is thankful for the collaborative care she received from the medical professionals at Grand Island Regional Medical Center and Bryan Medical Center,” says a news release from Bryan Health. “It took several important steps to ensure a positive outcome, including a highly trained team, specialized equipment and statewide collaboration.”