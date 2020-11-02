YPS schedules academic intervention, work day Nov. 13

YORK – While positive coronavirus cases at York Public Schools are relatively low, absences due to quarantine are affecting student performance.
“It’s not like flu season, where kids miss three, four – maybe five days,” explained Mitch Bartholomew, YPS Superintendent. Adverse academic effects of required two-week quarantines – whether because of infection or high-risk exposure – aren’t going to go unnoticed, Bartholomew said. “We went into this year not knowing what our world is going to bring. It could continue to not improve, or we can take action and make a change.”
That action is Bartholomew and the York Public Schools Board of Education’s decision to have an academic intervention/teacher work day, which will give teachers time to work with students needing to catch up. “We understand that changing the calendar can complicate things for families,” Bartholomew said. Students who are caught up and not missing work will be able to stay home for the day. Students who are behind will be required to report to school to work with a teacher in an effort to bring the student back to satisfactory progress. Parents and guardians notification whether or not a student is to report to school November 13 will be notified by Friday, November 6.
Those reporting to school November 13 will still be required to follow school COVID-19 procedures.
Bartholomew said a plan has been in place, but some students are getting behind with teachers working hard to get them back up to speed. “It’s only eight hours, but we feel this is good for our kids and good for our staff.”
The next scheduled teacher work day on the 2020-2021 YPS district calendar is the annual 2021 MLK Day in-service January 18.
