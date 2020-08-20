YPS classes begin on a positive note

The reopening resolution was passed, the Back to School Blueprint approved and now school is back in full swing in the face of the novel coronavirus.
“It’s going much better than I anticipated. Coming in you’re thinking, ‘oh, man,’” said Kim Schepers, York Middle School English teacher. Schepers and her seventh-grade mythology class were scattered on the YMS lawn, working diligently on their laptops and sporting masks.
York Elementary School Principal Kris Friesen said she also had a few concerns, but by the end of the first week of school, they were squashed. “All of the things I was worried about have fallen into place,” she said.
Mitch Bartholomew, York Public Schools Superintendent, said there have been a few typical start-of-the-school-year bumps, but nothing out of the ordinary. “Your first few days of the school year are usually a little chaotic, but we feel like things have gone smoothly,” he said. “The start of the year has been amazing.”
Kenny Loosevelt, York Middle School Principal, said he is also happy with how COVID-19 influenced school year is shaping out. “It’s going remarkably well. I’m so impressed with our students and our staff,” he said.
Mask issues were on the minds of many teachers and administrators, but the policy has caused little student pushback, if any. “I’m very impressed with the kids wearing their masks. It’s seldom that we have to tell them ‘hey, put on your mask’ or ‘pull up your mask and cover your nose,’” said Jason Heitz, York High School Principal. “Even at lunch – most kids when they’re done eating put their masks on right away.”
Schepers said her classes have also followed the requirements well. “I haven’t had any problems with masks,” she said.
York High School junior Mattie Pohl said masks are an inconvenience, but necessary. “It’s not fun to be wearing them all the time, but most of the classrooms you can’t always keep social distance,” she said.
The largest source of motivation for students to follow guidelines is simple, Loosevelt. “They’re excited to be back in the building; they want to see their friends, they want to learn,” he said. “I think they are just so glad to be here,” Friesen said.
Teachers and administrators are glad to be back, Friesen said. “This place needs to be filled with children’s voices and laughter. We want them all here so badly.”
Families seem to understand the excitement surrounding starting school post-coronavirus. “I’m so impressed with parents,” Friesen said. “There are so many different opinions on masks, but I have been impressed with how we’ve been able to unite even with these differences. Families get it -- whether they believe it or not.”
“They [parents] trusted us with our safety plans,” Loosevelt said.
Parts of the safety plans are a bit more involved than donning a mask, but students and faculty continue to adjust. “We really feel like our kids are doing a tremendous job with all of the ‘new normal’ things,” Bartholomew said. He said YPS staff is also taking the “new normal” head on. “Our staff is adjusting, and they’re adjusting well,” he said.
Heitz said adjusting to new policies and procedures requires renewed vigilance. “It’s not difficult -- it’s just making us realize we have to pay more attention,” he said.
Details go beyond masks and social distancing. Within the first few days of class, Friesen said she noticed students weren’t drinking enough water, due to masks, having personal water bottles and the closure of hallway drinking fountains. What in the past has been just an afterthought, can now make a big difference. York Elementary School adjusted accordingly. “Now it’s not just a mask break,” Friesen said. “It’s a mask and drink break.”
Attention to detail is paramount across YPS. Bartholomew said he visited classrooms at YES; rather than clusters of desks, there were spaced-out rows like a more traditional classroom. “We don’t really like that, but we know at this point in time that’s what we have to do,” he said.
Similarly, classrooms at YHS and YMS look somewhat altered. “It’s definitely a lot different,” Pohl said. She said besides requiring masks other adjustments have been made, such as limiting one student per table in her chemistry class. “The teachers are trying their best,” Pohl said.
The consensus between YPS administrators seems to be that despite the changes, teachers, students and families continue to count on one another to keep school in session and students learning. “We’re all unified – we know we’re better together.”