YPS classes begin on a positive note

The reopening resolution was passed, the Back to School Blueprint approved and now school is back in full swing in the face of the novel coronavirus.

“It’s going much better than I anticipated. Coming in you’re thinking, ‘oh, man,’” said Kim Schepers, York Middle School English teacher. Schepers and her seventh-grade mythology class were scattered on the YMS lawn, working diligently on their laptops and sporting masks.

York Elementary School Principal Kris Friesen said she also had a few concerns, but by the end of the first week of school, they were squashed. “All of the things I was worried about have fallen into place,” she said.

Mitch Bartholomew, York Public Schools Superintendent, said there have been a few typical start-of-the-school-year bumps, but nothing out of the ordinary. “Your first few days of the school year are usually a little chaotic, but we feel like things have gone smoothly,” he said. “The start of the year has been amazing.”

Kenny Loosevelt, York Middle School Principal, said he is also happy with how COVID-19 influenced school year is shaping out. “It’s going remarkably well. I’m so impressed with our students and our staff,” he said.

Mask issues were on the minds of many teachers and administrators, but the policy has caused little student pushback, if any. “I’m very impressed with the kids wearing their masks. It’s seldom that we have to tell them ‘hey, put on your mask’ or ‘pull up your mask and cover your nose,’” said Jason Heitz, York High School Principal. “Even at lunch – most kids when they’re done eating put their masks on right away.”