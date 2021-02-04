Yorkshire production a twist on Sherlock Holmes

YORK – What if Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson were women?
That’s an imaginative concept being brought to stage at Yorkshire Playhouse in “Miss Holmes” by Christopher M. Walsh.
Amanda Prellwitz, a four-year cast and crew member, will be making her directorial debut. “I love being involved with the theatre, and I wanted to try my hand at directing. ‘Miss Holmes’ was a show we had read in the past, and we thought it would fit well with the rest of the season. I loved the script from the moment I read it,” Prellwitz said.
“Miss Holmes” is a twist on the classic crime fiction penned by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. In the play, Miss Holmes is one of the most brilliant minds in crime solving; however, throughout the show she and Dr. Dorothy Watson have to prevail through Victorian-era gender constraints. Watson is a female doctor trying to make a difference in the only hospital in London that hires female doctors. Throughout the obstacles and frustration, the pair work to solve a case brought on by a newlywed wife’s anonymous note; a corrupt police inspector’s wives keep turning up dead, and it’s up to Holmes and Watson the solve the crimes.
“It is a story that catches you right from the beginning, and the audience will enjoy trying to solve the mystery while being entertained by the cast,” Prellwitz said. It has been a rewarding endeavor for the first-time director. “I have loved that I can visually see everything that I had envisioned come to life,” Prellwitz said. “It has been a wonderful experience watching the names in the script become people through the talent of the cast members, and I feel blessed that I got such a wonderful cast and crew to help me through this pandemic.” Participating in theatre in a new way has also given Prellwitz new tools of the trade. “I’m learning more every day what all actually goes into directing a show,” she said.
In true Yorkshire Playhouse fashion, Prellwitz credits the playhouse’s team for what she says will be a great show. “It’s definitely normal for me to have butterflies before every performance, no matter what job I have in the show. However, I feel confident that my cast and crew not only know the show, but they also feel it in their hearts,” Prellwitz said. “I have full trust in them, and no matter what happens through the course of the show, we will bring this story to life.”