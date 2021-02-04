Yorkshire production a twist on Sherlock Holmes

YORK – What if Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson were women?

That’s an imaginative concept being brought to stage at Yorkshire Playhouse in “Miss Holmes” by Christopher M. Walsh.

Amanda Prellwitz, a four-year cast and crew member, will be making her directorial debut. “I love being involved with the theatre, and I wanted to try my hand at directing. ‘Miss Holmes’ was a show we had read in the past, and we thought it would fit well with the rest of the season. I loved the script from the moment I read it,” Prellwitz said.

“Miss Holmes” is a twist on the classic crime fiction penned by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. In the play, Miss Holmes is one of the most brilliant minds in crime solving; however, throughout the show she and Dr. Dorothy Watson have to prevail through Victorian-era gender constraints. Watson is a female doctor trying to make a difference in the only hospital in London that hires female doctors. Throughout the obstacles and frustration, the pair work to solve a case brought on by a newlywed wife’s anonymous note; a corrupt police inspector’s wives keep turning up dead, and it’s up to Holmes and Watson the solve the crimes.