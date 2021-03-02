York youth bowling teams successful

YORK – Bowling is much more than a heavy ball launched towards a target of ten – just ask members of York’s high school bowling team.
“It’s more of a mental game than anything,” said boys’ team member Haden Powers, a student at York High School. Seated around a small table at Sunset Bowl in York, teammates Powers, Kaylie Smith, Shelby Logston and Nathan Christensen are modest about their bowling know-how and successful season, as bowling lingo is delivered across the table.
One of the highlights of the season for Smith? “Learning new things – I learned how to hook this year.” Another highlight could be her team’s sixth-place finish at the state meet and her male counterparts’ impressive champion placing. “Both teams had a great season but the nature of sports is not everyone gets to be first,” said Derek Dauel, who co-coaches the team with Shana Logston, Mike Friesner, Whitney McConnell and Scott Verner. “The girls competed well all year and things didn't turn out how they wanted to at state so we will regroup and work on getting better for next year.”
The team – which is not NSAA-sanctioned or York High School-sponsored – has its home “court” at Sunset Bowl in York. Their weekend meets have taken them as far as Arapahoe. Far-away meets give plenty of time for what Christensen says helps him compete better: “A good night’s sleep.” Christensen said besides sleep, it’s important to not get worked up about an upcoming meet. “The days coming up, don’t think it’s a huge deal,” he said. “Don’t overthink it – just bowl.”
Logston said that besides plenty of rest to prepare, “I listen to really loud music.”
Most meets are much closer than Arapahoe. Because the team isn’t school-sponsored, the team gets to meets by carpooling with their coaches. Logston said the support of the teams’ coaches help make their successful seasons possible. “They’ve definitely taught us a lot through the seasons,” she said. Powers said he agrees. “They’re always willing to come here and bowl with us for extra practice.”
Christensen also said coaches have made a huge difference in his performance. “They’re always there for you and want you to succeed,” he said of the bowling teams’ coaches.”
Teammates are there for each other, too, Christensen said. “Unity was huge this year.” Logston said she also noticed the extra effort to bring the teammates even closer together. “This year we focused more on hanging out with each other,” she said.
“There is support you get after throwing a ball, whether it’s good or bad,” Smith said.
Even though mental preparation, strategy and support are huge when bowling competitively, there are plenty of physical elements. Soon the four bowlers start jabbing at one another about one-handed vs. two-handed approach. Elements like “carrydown” and “lift” are discussed. Don’t be fooled by the jargon, Dauel said; the team is for all levels of experience, whether a year or two, or 12 years’ worth of experience like Smith. “York Bowling Club and Sunset Bowl welcome anyone to join a youth or adult league. Anyone interested in youth bowling can contact Sunset Bowl to learn more,” Dauel said. This year there were five girls and eight boys on each team. The girls will be losing several members to graduation, and both Smith and Logston said they hope more people become interested. “If we don’t get enough girls… I don’t know,” Logston said. “If it gets into the school we’ll probably have a lot more girls go out.”
The teams aren’t technically part of York High School activities, but coaches and team members have been pursuing that option. “It would make it a lot easier,” Powers said; particularly transportation-wise, Christensen said. “We don’t have a transportation system.” Powers said there is a lot of backing from the school and its students, though. “We have a lot of support either way,” he said. “When we won state it traveled around the school pretty fast.”
Dauel said it would mean a lot to both bowlers and coaches to bowl officially representing YHS. “Bowling is a lifelong sport and we want share that sport with the community of York,” he said. Dauel said he encourages supporters to speak up. “Please contact your [YPS] Board of Education members to encourage them to vote yes in support of starting both Boys and Girls NSAA teams at York High School.”
School-sponsored or not, it’s clear the youth bowlers love the sport – and spending time with one another. “A lot of us hang out outside [of bowling],” Powers said. Logston said she also enjoys the social element of being on the team. “You meet a lot of new people,” she said.
The conversation ends, the debate between using two hands or one to launch a ball down the lane unresolved. The four bowlers grab their bowling shoes, their favorite ball and start bowling – together.