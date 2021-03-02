York youth bowling teams successful

Get in your lane: the ins and outs of high school team bowling meets

(Explained by Derek Dauel, co-coach, York youth bowling)

- Matches are worth 19 points and are composed of two team games and best two out of three bakers.

- Bakers are one game where all four bowlers bowl; the first bowler would bowl frames 1, 5, 9 and the second bowler would bowl frames 2, 6, 10 and so on and so forth.

- Each meet we would have two matches against two different schools

- We had 10 meets (I don't have team record or individual stats; another reason we want to be NSAA)

- Districts were composed of four team games; the four-game total determined our seeding at state.

- State was a double-elimination bracket tournament consisting of best three out of five baker games.