York retirement community shuttering in March

YORK – Word came from the powers that be February 3: Mahoney House will be closing in March.
Directly affected are 17 employees and 26 residents of the 39-unit assisted living community. The short notice has sent families searching for a new home for their loved ones with short notice. Judy Kysl’s mother, Marie Kramer, had been a Mahoney House resident since August 2014. Kramer’s family has found two possible residences for her: Blair or York. “We didn’t know where we were going to move her and where the waiting lists are,” Kysl said. The plan for now is to have Kramer move in with Kysl. “We don’t want to be in a panic,” Kysl said.
Leslie Robinson, Marketing Director for York General said three individuals have secured rooms at York General’s Willow Brook Assisted Living. Rooms at York General’s the Hearthstone are being considered by several Mahoney House residents and families, but “there is nothing solid at Hearthstone yet,” Robinson said.
Fairview Manor in Fairmont is also taking in a few Mahoney House residents – two in their assisted living facilities and two unconfirmed new residents in Fairview Manor’s nursing home, said Fairview Manor’s director Justin Sole. Sole said the phone calls seeking spaces started almost immediately after Mahoney House’s closure was announced. “I turned down 12 people just that afternoon and into the evening,” Sole said. “It’s heartbreaking.”
While March 8 is the day Mahoney House is planning to close its doors, Tammy Coffey, Mahoney House executive director, said the residents will come first. “We’ll be open until the very last resident has moved out,” Coffey said. “We are helping families and residents find their new homes.”
Many residents have arrangements already set up, Coffey said. “It’s gone smoother than what I expected to be,” she said. “That’s the smoothest process so far.” Coffey estimated 95% of residents had housing plans following Mahoney House’s closure.
Coffey was notified early February, and took on the difficult burden of telling staff the next day. “There are several employees that have secured jobs already,” Coffey said.
Residents and families were informed quickly as well. “I found out from a letter that was given to residents,” Kysl said. Though her 97-year-old mother has dementia, Kysl said she’s been coping with the upcoming change well. “She’s had a few tough things in her life – she has the habit of meeting tough things with a sense of humor,” Kysl said, adding: “We could not have asked Mahoney House’s staff to do as well as they did.”
Coffey cited a loss of financial backing from their investment group, LTC Properties, Inc, which finances senior housing in 27 states throughout the nation, according to its company website. A fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2019 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Form 10-K, which serves as an annual overview of a company’s financial condition, states LTC Properties invests "primarily in seniors housing and health care properties through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing, joint ventures and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending.”
Multiple phone calls were made to LTC Properties, Inc.’s headquarters by the York News Times, but as of press time voicemail messages left had not been returned.
Mahoney House is owned and operated by Senior Lifestyle, based out of Chicago. By Wednesday of this week, references and information pertaining to Mahoney House had been removed from the company’s website. Calls and emails to Senior Lifestyle’s corporate headquarters went unanswered as of press time.
Coffey said she understands companies need to make money, but that other factors need to be considered. “I understand it’s a business and an investment, but we’re dealing with humans,” she said.
Kysl said her mother and the rest of their family understand Mahoney House residents and employees challenges, but remained optimistic. “We all are going to really pray together,” she said. “This is going to take a God-sized solution.”
****
Mahoney House, located west of York Ballpark Complex, was constructed in 1984 and is a 25,300 square foot-facility.