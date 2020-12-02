York General using investigational coronavirus treatment

Currently the investigational treatment cost is donated by the federal government. “The patient is responsible for IV fluids that have to hang to give it, a bag of IV fluids for mixing the drug, and nurse administration time,” Johnson explained. “Likely [the drug’s cost] will change once the drug becomes fully FDA approved. My guess is that it will be pricey.”

The antibody treatment is not for everyone. Potential recipients must be COVID-19 positive, and not have severe symptoms – among other requirements, such as age and onset of symptoms. “The thought is that hopefully it can prevent patients from being hospitalized,” Johnson said.

Coronavirus infusions, such as Bamlanivimab, are monoclonal antibodies. This type of antibody is derived from one unique white blood cell, which becomes the “parent” of the resulting antibodies. The intent is for the antibodies to prevent the intensification of coronavirus symptoms; an antispike, neutralizing antibody.

Twenty-nine days into the study, detailed in the New England Journal of Medicine, the percentage of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 was 1.6% (5 of 309 patients) in the LY-CoV555 (Bamlanivimab) group and 6.3% of the placebo patients (9 of 143 patients).