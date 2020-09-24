York FFA embraces succulent plant trend

YORK—The year 2020 has – as most people know – brought about changes and more than a few major obstacles. One 2020 trend, however, his having its day in the sun – literally.

York FFA has jumped on the succulent plant trend, recently propagating cuttings from their own greenhouse plants, into new ready-for-purchase succulents. Square trays of dirt were laid out across FFA greenhouse tables, as students dipped thick plucked leaves into a propagation chemical and gently poked the cut end into the dirt.

Cuttings typically establish roots and mini-leaves within three weeks. “It’s cool how much they’ve grown from scratch,” said student Keeley Conrad, as she dipped a thick leaf in white propagation powder and placed the cutting into a tray of rooting humus soil. “We plant them in the fall months so they will be ready for spring,” said Rachelle Staehr, York FFA advisor. As new leaves and roots develop, the original piece dies off leaving the thick, waxy new growth.

“It’s good for the kids to learn about the anatomy of the plant,” Staehr said. She said FFA greenhouse endeavor offers practical experience in addition to the propagation process itself. “It’s a big part of learning nursery management – a good way to learn about the industry.”