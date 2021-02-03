 Skip to main content
York County spelling contest sees changes but still challenges
Super spellers

York County spelling contest sees changes but still challenges

STE_5463

Socially-distanced fifth and sixth grade students representing schools in York County anticipate the next spelling word at the York County Spelling Contest.

 Jessica Votipka

YORK – A coronavirus-prompted venue change didn’t mean the words spelled at the York County Spelling Contest were any easier.

Traditionally the contest is held at York College’s Bartholomew Performing Arts Center, but organizers decided to move the contest to Holthus Convention Center in order to allow more space for social distancing.

Organizers moved forward with the annual event, taking precautions to keep spellers and spectators safe. Instead of sharing a table, each speller had a 6-foot table all to themselves, which were sanitized between division contests. To accommodate, more time was allowed between divisions. The audience was a bit smaller this year, as only two household family members per speller were allowed to attend. Socially-distanced seating was provided.

STE_5433

Each division – seventh and eighth graders, fifth and sixth graders, and third and fourth graders – consisted of 23 spellers, for a total 69 spellers. These students came from Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran, Heartland Community, McCool Junction Public, St. Joseph Catholic School, York Elementary School and York Middle School. Trinity Lutheran in Waco elected not to participate this year.

STE_5458

Fifth and sixth grade spellers arrived at the Holthus Convention Center ready to compete in the York County Spelling Contest.

First-, second-, third- and fourth-place competitors in this year’s York County Spelling Contest received rosette ribbons and certificates. The winner of each division also received a dictionary. Top spellers are offered an opportunity to test their spelling skills at the district spelling contest.

York County Spelling Contest 3rd and 4th Grade Division Winners

Placing in the third and fourth grade division of the York County Spelling Contest are (left to right): first place, Jordan Franssen (York Elementary School); second place, Wyatt Tandy (Emmanuel-Faith); third place, Adelyn Kadavy (York Elementary School); fourth place, Isabelle Buller (Heartland).
York County Spelling Contest 5th and 6th Grade Division Winners

Placing in the fifth and sixth grade division of the York County Spelling Contest are (left to right): first place, Tara Buzek (Heartland); second place, Brianna Gillespie (Emmanuel-Faith); third place, Troy Schmid (York Middle School); fourth place, Camden Riggs (Heartland).
York County Spelling Contest 7th and 8th Grade Division Winners

Placing in the seventh and eighth grade division of the York County Spelling Contest are (left to right): first place, Naomi Renner (Emmanuel-Faith); second place, Austin Schmidt (Heartland); third place, Ryan McGowan (McCool); fourth place, Jacob Buller (Heartland).
