York County contest sees changes but still challenges

YORK – A coronavirus-prompted venue change didn’t mean the words spelled at the York County Spelling Contest were any easier.

Traditionally the contest is held at York College’s Bartholomew Performing Arts Center, but organizers decided to move the contest to Holthus Convention Center in order to allow more space for social distancing.

Organizers moved forward with the annual event, taking precautions to keep spellers and spectators safe. Instead of sharing a table, each speller had a 6-foot table all to themselves, which were sanitized between division contests. To accommodate, more time was allowed between divisions. The audience was a bit smaller this year, as only two household family members per speller were allowed to attend. Socially-distanced seating was provided.

Each division – seventh and eighth graders, fifth and sixth graders, and third and fourth graders – consisted of 23 spellers, for a total 69 spellers. These students came from Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran, Heartland Community, McCool Junction Public, St. Joseph Catholic School, York Elementary School and York Middle School. Trinity Lutheran in Waco elected not to participate this year.