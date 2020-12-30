York area residents share resolutions for 2021

YORK – It has taken resolve to get through 2020, but are you making a resolution for 2021?
Yorkites expressed mixed feelings. “I haven’t even thought about it. I’m just thankful we’re still here and going,” said Miranda Rodriguez.
Robyn Coffey shared a similar sentiment: “I personally don’t have any; just to make it through COVID.”
According to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll, as 2021 rolls in Rodriguez and Coffey are part of the majority. Over half of Americans not planning to make a resolution, the survey found. However, 43% of Americans are planning resolutions – an increase from the 35% making resolutions for 2020.
Do you have a New Year's Resolution?
National polls have indicated that compared to 2020 a higher percentage of Americans plan to make resolutions for 2021.
For the last several decades, there have been returning favorites to the top resolutions for the New Year. A 1947 Gallup Poll included some still used today, like quitting smoking, losing weight and saving money.
Paige Manley’s resolution for 2021 appeared on Gallup’s 1947 list; Manley said she plans on “just trying to stay organized.” Nichole Runge shared a similar resolution, saying she wants to “declutter.”
Other area individuals’ answers included “drink less coffee and drink more water” (Laura Eckart) and “quit starting over, keep going and finish strong” (Lenna Rivera).
“A resolution for me is I want to feel better: eat healthy, be more active,” said Deb Robertson. “I’ve got some residue from my cancer days – just small things, though.”
Robertson, who is Director of York’s Kilgore Memorial Library said the library is ready for a new year, and so is everyone else.
“We have a lot of hopes and dreams for 2021.”