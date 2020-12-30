York area residents share resolutions for 2021

YORK – It has taken resolve to get through 2020, but are you making a resolution for 2021?

Yorkites expressed mixed feelings. “I haven’t even thought about it. I’m just thankful we’re still here and going,” said Miranda Rodriguez.

Robyn Coffey shared a similar sentiment: “I personally don’t have any; just to make it through COVID.”

According to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll, as 2021 rolls in Rodriguez and Coffey are part of the majority. Over half of Americans not planning to make a resolution, the survey found. However, 43% of Americans are planning resolutions – an increase from the 35% making resolutions for 2020.

For the last several decades, there have been returning favorites to the top resolutions for the New Year. A 1947 Gallup Poll included some still used today, like quitting smoking, losing weight and saving money.

Paige Manley’s resolution for 2021 appeared on Gallup’s 1947 list; Manley said she plans on “just trying to stay organized.” Nichole Runge shared a similar resolution, saying she wants to “declutter.”