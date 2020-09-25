York adult ed student conquers GED -- and addiction

“I just sat there and started doing the classes,” Rose said modestly. “It was meant for me to keep going.” Following the final exam, Rose said her anxiety nearly reached a boiling point. “I remember crying when I finished the test: ‘I failed… I failed.” After checking and re-checking the internet for her results, they were finally posted. “It was from scared cries to blubbering, ‘I did it. I did it!’”

No one plans to become a meth addict. Before moving to Geneva, Rose was a student at Millard North (Omaha). “I loved school,” she remembered. “I loved to learn.” Well before she reached her senior year, Rose was but five credits short of graduating high school at Millard North. When she moved to Geneva at 17, she became pregnant and decided to take a break, planning to go back. Twenty years later, not only has Rose received her own diploma, her daughter graduated from Fillmore Central the year before. Rose said her family are her biggest supporters – especially her daughter. “She said, ‘Mom, you’ve got this,’” Rose said. “She watched me work hard; she’s seen the struggle.” Her daughter sees people who are still using, often asking Rose, “Why can’t they be like you?”