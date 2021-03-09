YMS students ‘Striv’ for new challenges

Soon word reached YMS that the York High School media production team was looking for help with Striv broadcasts of YHS girls’ and boys’ basketball. “We have a dozen students in the Media Productions class and they are all very involved in activities,” said Levi Loofe, Technology Teacher at YHS. “Some are sports, others are fine arts. Either way, these kids are busy.”

The novel coronavirus has led many to watch high school sports from the comfort of their own home, making streaming outlets – including Striv – to play a pivotal role in keeping fans in the game. Loofe and York Public Schools administrators knew the district’s fans of all activities were dedicated followers, so making games available on Striv was important. “The administration and I sat down and we decided that we wanted to incorporate junior high into the program,” Loofe said.

Layton jumped at the chance, recruited Wes and the eighth-graders stepped up to the plate.

Wes was a little apprehensive at first, said his mom, Jenny Heiss. “At first Wes wouldn’t say anything, then it was all of the sudden – it was crazy the amount of confidence he got from Layton,” she said. Layton found more confidence, too, he said. “I’m more confident. More experience helps me know if what I want to say sounds good. Westley and I improved on our commentary as the season went on.”