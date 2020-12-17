YMS gets special Space Force visitor

YORK – December is a busy month, to be sure. This December – December 20, specifically – is particularly special as the U.S. Space Force marks the first anniversary of its establishment.
York Middle School eighth graders had the opportunity of a lifetime earlier this week, participating in a Zoom visit with U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Raj Agrawal. The virtual visit was part of DeSTEMber, a month-long virtual campaign building STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) awareness to kids and their families. Across the country, students have been learning about the possibilities STEM creates in everyday life through fun learning activities.
York Middle School’s DeSTEMber visit from Agrawal happened when YMS science teacher Pam Petersen was approached by an Albert Einstein Educator Fellow. The fellowship goes to 15 K-12 science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) teachers from across the United States; the 2020-2021 group includes two teachers from Omaha.
Agrawal has a special connection to the classroom; before being selected to serve on Space Force, he was a high school music teacher. But a short time before 9/11, Agrawal felt called to join the military, and embarked on a career serving. When the 9/11 terrorist attacks happened, he was in training.
Petersen said that having Agrawal visit with YMS eighth grade students was eye-opening. “I think they were really surprised to hear about the space force and the work they are doing,” she said. “Most didn't even realize we had a branch of the military for space & that there is a threat in space.”
Agrawal explained USSF is becoming increasingly relevant, one recent example being Russia’s anti-satellite ballistic missile test December 15. The ramifications of an anti-satellite missile being used to intentionally damage a satellite go far beyond damage to a single, specific target; space debris can cause damage to other satellites, including those providing services and resources to civilians.
Is space going to become a war zone? one student asked.
“I hope that as we see other nations put weapons in space we will project enough security that we won’t see conflict,” Agrawal responded. He said that there is a fine balance between having vulnerabilities and instigating nations becoming aggressive. “We need more people that are your age that are not studying just STEM but the theory of warfare and the theory of conflict management,” Agrawal said.
Being a member of USSF doesn’t necessary involve lobbing missiles into space; tactical training and the ability to collaborate with professionals from a variety of backgrounds and disciplines are also important. “Your first job might be sitting at a computer monitoring satellites,” Agrawal said, adding that duties include “working with other companies, using satellites to collect intelligence.”
There is a great deal of interest from individuals who would like to join USSF, but Agrawal said the branch is extremely selective. “We have way more people joining the space force than we can hire… the challenge is we can only accept people with certain education backgrounds.”
“People are more excited about space than I have ever seen before,” Agrawal said of 2020.
The Zoom meeting closed, students and Agrawal mugging for the camera, many students leaving the classroom inspired and more curious about space – and STEM – than before.
