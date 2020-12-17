YMS gets special Space Force visitor

Agrawal has a special connection to the classroom; before being selected to serve on Space Force, he was a high school music teacher. But a short time before 9/11, Agrawal felt called to join the military, and embarked on a career serving. When the 9/11 terrorist attacks happened, he was in training.

Petersen said that having Agrawal visit with YMS eighth grade students was eye-opening. “I think they were really surprised to hear about the space force and the work they are doing,” she said. “Most didn't even realize we had a branch of the military for space & that there is a threat in space.”

Agrawal explained USSF is becoming increasingly relevant, one recent example being Russia’s anti-satellite ballistic missile test December 15. The ramifications of an anti-satellite missile being used to intentionally damage a satellite go far beyond damage to a single, specific target; space debris can cause damage to other satellites, including those providing services and resources to civilians.

Is space going to become a war zone? one student asked.