YHS class works towards CPR certification

The hands-on testing needed a little extra coronavirus tweaking. In previous years, students could practice mouth-to-mouth on “Annie” dolls. (Annie dolls are medical simulators resembling humans, and are used for teaching CPR ) “We were not able to see if the student was actually giving an effective breath because we couldn't see the chest rise the way it should. We did the best we could with a lot of verbalization this year in which they had to tell me all the exact steps they would take to giving rescue breaths,” Makovicka said. There is another way to give CPR, however, and Makovicka’s students learn that, too. “We practice a technique that is compression-only CPR that they would give have they not have a one-way valve on hand or didn't know the person or feel comfortable giving mouth to mouth,” Makovicka said. “Compression only CPR is better than nothing.”