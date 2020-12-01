YHS class works towards CPR certification

YORK – York High School Physical Education teacher Kayla Makovicka is passionate about teaching her students how to do CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and AED (automated external defibrillator) – so much that she helps her freshman health class become certified.
About nine years ago, Makovicka took on the role of teaching freshman health, including assisting the school nurse with class’s certification course. “A couple years in, I took over the course and am now a certified CPR instructor,” Makovicka said. “This gives the students the opportunity to not only learn the lifesaving skills but become certified in the process.”
The freshman health class lends itself to learning the life-saving skills, Makovicka said. “Freshman year is the only time in their high school career that they get a health course so besides it already being done this way, it would be the only time they were going to learn it and also have the ability to do it on school hours and get credit for it.”
A portion of the unit can be easily taught considering COVID-19 precautions, while other aspects required a bit more effort. “We train through an online series from ProTrainings where we watch videos on CPR, First Aid, AED, and choking scenarios. We then take an online test where the students have to pass with an 80% or above before moving on to the hands-on testing,” Makovicka explained.
The hands-on testing needed a little extra coronavirus tweaking. In previous years, students could practice mouth-to-mouth on “Annie” dolls. (Annie dolls are medical simulators resembling humans, and are used for teaching CPR ) “We were not able to see if the student was actually giving an effective breath because we couldn't see the chest rise the way it should. We did the best we could with a lot of verbalization this year in which they had to tell me all the exact steps they would take to giving rescue breaths,” Makovicka said. There is another way to give CPR, however, and Makovicka’s students learn that, too. “We practice a technique that is compression-only CPR that they would give have they not have a one-way valve on hand or didn't know the person or feel comfortable giving mouth to mouth,” Makovicka said. “Compression only CPR is better than nothing.”
Both methods share commonalities: checking for responsiveness, compressions, tilting the head the right way, and plugging the nose. “We also had to do a lot more sanitizing in between each person,” Makovicka said.
Following a day or two of classroom practice, it is time for testing. York High School has six sets of Annie dolls and three trainer AEDs used throughout the class, which lasts about a week-and-a-half.
Freshman health students respond well to the unit, Makovicka said. “This is definitely the most liked unit in health class due to it being very engaging and relating to real life situations,” she said. “This is something that they take so seriously and I am proud of them for that.”
The ultimate goal of the unit is for students to be able to step in when help is needed – no matter what the victim’s age, as the students train on infant, child and adult scenarios. In a way, Makovicka’s unit on the life-saving techniques is teaching students to be heroes. “I feel like CPR and Choking precautions can be needed anytime and anywhere,” Makovicka said. “I would sure hope that if they were put into a situation like this, they would have the courage to help out or save someone's life.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!