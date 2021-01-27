Weather is ‘snow’ match for Lutheran Schools Week

“The Spirit Days for Monday and Tuesday became virtual, and we created a video from pictures sent by families on Monday and shared it on social media,” said Principal Brad Wellmann. “We even had several alumni participate in the fun.”

Monday was “School Spirit Day,” and students wore their favorite EF outfits and took their school spirit fashion statements to social media. Tuesday was “Career Day;” students and staff will wore outfits representing careers and their hard workers that the community has been blessed with.

Throughout the snow, hustle and bustle, students have been working on service projects, which have taken on a new look because of COVID-19. Each grade level has been working on projects thanking local workers for keeping the community safe and lively. “This includes our essential workers and local leaders in business and government,” Wellmann said. Usually students get out in the community doing service projects, but the novel coronavirus prevented that from being a safe option. “We hope the COVID-19 situation will improve later this semester, so we can complete several community service projects and participate in other school-wide activities celebrating our amazing school and the blessings God gives us each day,” Wellmann said.