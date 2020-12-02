 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Veteran’s Memorial volunteer honored
0 comments
top story

Veteran’s Memorial volunteer honored

IMG_0723

Gary Peace (center) is blanketed by his newly-bestowed Quilt of Patriotism following a special ceremony at the American Freedom Defenders Veterans Memorial in Fairmont. Peace, who served 30 years in the CIA, has been a dedicated volunteer during the memorial’s construction with his wife, Stephanie. Pictured with Peace are (left to right): daughter Nichole, son Brennan, and Stephanie.

FAIRMONT -- Gary Peace was honored with a Quilt of Patriotism for his service at the American Freedom Defenders Veterans Memorial in Fairmont.

Peace, who has also volunteered and been a dedicated supporter of the unique project, has a storied yet secretive career. He served 30 years in the CIA, beginning 1988. During that time he provided telecommunications, logistical and security support, his duties taking him, literally, around the world.

While not as exotic as some of his travels, Fairmont has proven special to Peace and his family. Peace and his wife Stephanie have been involved with the Veterans Memorial, which broke ground in 2018. Peace hails from Grand Island, but he and his wife have made the trek to Fairmont numerous times to help. “From the raising of the flag poles, capping walls, to laying sod and gravel, Gary and Steph have volunteered and shown up every step of the way,” said American Freedom Defenders Veterans Memorial board member Mary Lundberg. “Their selfless efforts have not gone unnoticed and are deeply appreciated.”

His “quiet service,” as Lundberg called it, included being among the first to arrive in Baghdad to establish the new communications system as well as safety protocols. Perhaps most notably was his part in the IC communications team in Islamabad when Osama Bin Ladin was killed. These experiences are just a few, and many remain unknown by the general public because of the classified nature of his work.

Because the CIA is technically not part of the U.S. Military, Peace was given a Quilt of Patriotism, rather than a Quilt of Valor. Skilled quilters in Fillmore county made the handcrafted quilt, which was given to the memorial’s board by quilters Phylis Schoenholtz and Georgia Schropfer.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News