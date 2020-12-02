Veteran’s Memorial volunteer honored

FAIRMONT -- Gary Peace was honored with a Quilt of Patriotism for his service at the American Freedom Defenders Veterans Memorial in Fairmont.
Peace, who has also volunteered and been a dedicated supporter of the unique project, has a storied yet secretive career. He served 30 years in the CIA, beginning 1988. During that time he provided telecommunications, logistical and security support, his duties taking him, literally, around the world.
While not as exotic as some of his travels, Fairmont has proven special to Peace and his family. Peace and his wife Stephanie have been involved with the Veterans Memorial, which broke ground in 2018. Peace hails from Grand Island, but he and his wife have made the trek to Fairmont numerous times to help. “From the raising of the flag poles, capping walls, to laying sod and gravel, Gary and Steph have volunteered and shown up every step of the way,” said American Freedom Defenders Veterans Memorial board member Mary Lundberg. “Their selfless efforts have not gone unnoticed and are deeply appreciated.”
His “quiet service,” as Lundberg called it, included being among the first to arrive in Baghdad to establish the new communications system as well as safety protocols. Perhaps most notably was his part in the IC communications team in Islamabad when Osama Bin Ladin was killed. These experiences are just a few, and many remain unknown by the general public because of the classified nature of his work.
Because the CIA is technically not part of the U.S. Military, Peace was given a Quilt of Patriotism, rather than a Quilt of Valor. Skilled quilters in Fillmore county made the handcrafted quilt, which was given to the memorial’s board by quilters Phylis Schoenholtz and Georgia Schropfer.
