Vaccinations administered at YPS

YORK – As the district had hoped, York Public Schools received its shot in the arm last Friday.
Coronavirus vaccinations were not required by the district, but YPS Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said a “high percentage” decided to be vaccinated. The vast majority of those YPS employees received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; a handful, Bartholomew said, elected to receive the two-dose Mederna vaccine at a later date.
Johnson & Johnson vaccines can be accompanied by side effects including, according to the FDA “pain at the injection site, headache, fatigue, muscle aches and nausea. Most of these side effects occurred within 1-2 days following vaccination and were mild to moderate in severity and lasted 1-2 days.”
Because of the potential for side effects, the district had hoped for a Friday employee vaccination in an effort to avoid possible absences brought on by side effects. Bartholomew said to his knowledge, no serious side effects occurred. “I know of nothing significant – just a few feeling not as well as they usually do,” Bartholomew said.
Assignments of school employee-wide vaccination dates were determined by lottery among the schools in Four Corners Health District’s jurisdiction; this includes over 30 districts. Vaccinations arrived sooner than the district anticipated, Bartholomew said. “It’s been accelerated with Johnson & Johnson [vaccine] being approved.”
Like many aspects of the pandemic, school policies and procedures have been guided strongly by local health districts, including Four Corners. “The Four Corners team did a really great job,” Bartholomew said. “A lot of collaboration took place in the days and weeks beforehand,” he said of the vaccinations.
School employees choosing to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday afternoon moved carefully through the YPS high school gym area, maintaining social distance, sporting masks and efficiently going through the process. Vaccines were administered on York High School gym’s deck, with individuals being monitored for any possible reactions in a different location nearby.
Processes like the large vaccination effort Friday don’t look the same everywhere, Bartholomew said. “There are going to be a variety of plans schools come up with,” he said. “We’re trying to make the best decisions we can.”
One of those decisions is to continue mask-wearing policies throughout the school district. “Quarantine and isolation rules are still in place,” Bartholomew said. “We would need to be in the green [risk dial] level for multiple weeks before we’d be comfortable without masks.”
The safety of students and the method of education are a delicate balance. “We want to keep our kids in school,” Bartholomew said. “It is our intent to finish out the school year [on campus].”