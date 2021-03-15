Vaccinations administered at YPS

Like many aspects of the pandemic, school policies and procedures have been guided strongly by local health districts, including Four Corners. “The Four Corners team did a really great job,” Bartholomew said. “A lot of collaboration took place in the days and weeks beforehand,” he said of the vaccinations.

School employees choosing to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday afternoon moved carefully through the YPS high school gym area, maintaining social distance, sporting masks and efficiently going through the process. Vaccines were administered on York High School gym’s deck, with individuals being monitored for any possible reactions in a different location nearby.

Processes like the large vaccination effort Friday don’t look the same everywhere, Bartholomew said. “There are going to be a variety of plans schools come up with,” he said. “We’re trying to make the best decisions we can.”

One of those decisions is to continue mask-wearing policies throughout the school district. “Quarantine and isolation rules are still in place,” Bartholomew said. “We would need to be in the green [risk dial] level for multiple weeks before we’d be comfortable without masks.”