Utica senior center manager retires – kind of
Joyce Schriner

Neither age nor novel coronavirus stop Joyce Schriner to contributing to the Utica community. Schriner recently retired from her role as Utica Senior Center’s manager after 14 years.

UTICA –Joyce Schriner planned on retiring from managing the Utica Senior Center after 14 years, a celebration planned for March 15.

That celebration – and Schriner’s retirement from the Senior Center – was interrupted by COVID-19. Friends and family from all over had planned on attending the March event. Instead of moving on with her well-deserved retirement, Schriner stuck by her fellow seniors to continue the valuable services provided by the senior center. She arranged drive-up meals, applied for grants and made sure Utica seniors were healthy and happy during as the pandemic pushed on.

Schriner helped others create change, bringing people together to volunteer and contribute their time and talents to the community, all the while taking time to get to know each person who walked through the Utica Senior Center’s doors.

A months-overdue coronavirus-adjusted retirement celebration was recently held following a Utica Aging Commission meeting. Well into retirement age herself, Schriner does not indicate any plans of slowing down serving her community. She will continue building relationships and helping others in a new community role: historian at the Utica Museum.

