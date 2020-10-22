Upcoming FFA fundraiser to help fight breast cancer

YORK—Breast cancer, like any other type of cancer, is expensive; but every fundraiser – large or small, money or item – can make an impact on a cancer patient’s life.

York FFA has rallied around this cause in observance Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October). The group has organized a 5K run/walk Saturday, October 24 to raise money for Velvet’s Totes for Hope, a nonprofit that supports breast cancer fighters, survivors and their families. Totes for Hope’s mission is to minimize the stress and anxiety treatment days, by providing a tote stuffed with items a might want or need during the difficult, often draining treatment. The aim Totes for Hope is to uplift spirits and to support – and so is York FFA’s.

“A lot of people don’t have a lot of knowledge about how this actually affects patients and their families,” said Rachelle Staehr, York FFA advisor.

Sophomore York FFA member Cole Schmid said any way cancer patients can be helped is important. “It’s good that FFA is doing this – breast cancer is a well-known cause,” he said.