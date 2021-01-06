Time to lose: Health Challenge back for 2021

Another motivating factor can be a fun, motivating mantra. For this year’s York News Times Health Challenge, participants are asked to choose a personal wellness motto to keep for the eight-week challenge – the more creative the better. You might even find a way to incorporate the coronavirus pandemic into your motto to help kick coronavirus complications to the curb.

Eklund said COVID-19 brought on setbacks last year following her 26-pound weight loss accrued during the challenge. Her husband kicked the scale in the tail with a 50-pound weight loss by the end of the challenge. Now the couple is ready to make up for lost ground. “COVID hit and they closed the wellness center where we worked out at; and that pretty much crushed everything that we worked hard for only because we didn't have equipment at home and didn't keep up the good eating habits, etc.” Eklund said.

The culmination of the York News Times Health Challenge is a chance to win at $500 grand prize at the end of the challenge. The annual kickoff for a new year, new you is approaching; registration is due January 12. This year there is no fee.

Eklund said whether or not you register for the challenge itself, now is the time to start getting healthy. She said she and her husband are fired up and ready to go, no matter what the pandemic brings. “It’s time to crush it again this year.”

