The ‘write’ mindset: Fourth graders get tips from published author

YORK – York Elementary School fourth graders had a special guest “in” their classroom: nationally-published author Ellen Potter.
Potter’s virtual visit with YES fourth graders came, appropriately, from a social media connection. “I happened to come across Ellen Potter on one of the teacher Facebook groups I'm in,” said YES fourth grade teacher Karee Kern. Kern’s fellow fourth grade teachers liked the idea, too, and the planning began. “Our fourth grade team talked and agreed it would be cool if she could talk to our classes about their writing process,” Kern said. “So we reached out to her and she accepted our invitation.”
Potter is the author of both children’s and adults’ books. What initially attracted the YES teachers were Potter’s expertise on teaching creative writing skills and her reputation. The excitement really grew once the students started reading Potter’s books. The series “Big Foot and Little Foot” quickly became a classroom favorite – both as literature and a prompt for bettering students’ writing. “The students -- and teachers -- really enjoyed her writing and how she makes the characters seem so relatable and realistic,” Kern said. “We are using her writing as examples for how to develop our own characters in our own writing.”
When Monday afternoon rolled around, students took their seats and the classroom screen lit up; it was time for Potter’s “visit.” She started out by introducing herself and sharing details of her writing process, including her inspiration.
The students were inspired, too. “There were several comments from students that they learned a lot from her and can't wait to use her tips in their own writing,” Kern said. Fourth-grade student Rosalie Fairbanks said she is ready to get writing. “I like the advice she gave us,” Fairbanks said. “I will use her advice about ‘interviewing’ the characters in my story to help me add better details in my writing.”
Fourth-grader Aaron Rempe said he gained some great tips as well. “I really liked listening to her because she gave us more ideas for writing stories. The best tip she gave us was to look around our surroundings to help inspire our writing,” he said.
The visit ended with a Q&A session. Students had plenty of questions for their special guest -- "How long does the writing process take from start to finish of a chapter book?" "What advice do you have for us to help us make our personal narrative writing more exciting?" "What made you the writer you are today?"
Kern said the experience was a hit. “We will definitely reach out again in the future for this opportunity as we loved the excitement the kids showed about it,” Kern said. “It helps bring our writing experiences to life and gets the kids excited about writing.”
“It was cool to hear from an author after we read one of her books," Rempe said.
Usually YES fourth graders take a trip to the Nebraska State Capitol. The field trip has been squashed by the coronavirus pandemic, but Kern said pending the pandemic’s status, it could still happen. “We are hopeful we will get to do that this year, but in a year like this one, you just never know, so we were so grateful to be able to bring this experience into our classroom for the students,” she said.
Fairbanks said she enjoyed the field trip into a writer’s mind.
“It would be fun to do this again,” Fairbanks said. “I will remember this experience for a long time.”