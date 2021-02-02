The ‘write’ mindset: Fourth graders get tips from published author

Who is Ellen Potter?

Ellen Potter is the author of numerous children’s books, including “Big Foot and Little Foot,” a series based on the adventures of an unlikely friendship between a boy and a young Sasquatch. Kirkus Reviews said of the first installment of the series: “A charming friendship story and great setup for future books.” It was a Junior Library Guild Selection and was named one of New York Public Library’s top 100 Books for Reading and Sharing (children’s).

Potter also co-authored “Spilling Ink: A Young Writer’s Handbook,” and penned another guide to writing “#Writers911: How to Tackle Writer’s Block and Unleash Your Creativity.”

A versatile writer, she has also written young adult books and adult fiction (as Ellen Toby-Potter). Potter’s work has also been published in Seventeen magazine and Epoch.