The office: school addition continues

Much of the motivation behind construction hinged on office safety and accessibility. “That is probably one of the bigger questions we’re asked: where is the office at?” McDonald said. There will be a ramp and railing. “It’s more accessible; you don’t have to go down any stairs to get into the offices,” McDonald said. The cosmetic factor also came into play. “It’s going to be a nice place for people to come in and be the first thing people see when they come to the school,” McDonald said.

Plans have been in the works for about five years. “We kind of kicked it around and talked with an architect that designed a couple other projects for us,” McDonald said. It’s the community, however, that made the much-needed addition possible. “We are paying for about half of it with tax dollars through our building fund, and then the rest of it is through private donations, whether that’s our Evening with the Stars benefit or donated labor. We’ve done parts of the projects ourselves,” McDonald said. “It’s kind of that fighting spirit and ability to harness and channel that. The office project was becoming more of a need than a want.”