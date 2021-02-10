The office: school addition continues

McCOOL JUNCTION – It would be an understatement that in more recent years McCool Junction Public Schools has expanded from its 1916 building. Now that history of expansion includes the school’s office addition, which is well underway.
The current office area is tucked away downstairs in the 1916 facility – and is a bit cramped – or cozy, if you ask McCool Public Schools Principal Dade McDonald. “If anyone has been in our office it’s kind of a tidy, cozy place to be at,” he said. McDonald said the old office space will be dwarfed by the new digs. “Our current space – if you throw in the nurse’s station and the bathroom – [the new addition] probably triples our overall office space.” The main office will house the principal, superintendent and two secretaries. There will also be a nurse’s station, McDonald said. “We don’t have a full time school nurse but there is a spot for that if we have medical needs for kids.” A restroom is another component.
Additionally there will be a “reading nook” connected to the kindergarten and first grade rooms. “If you want to break the kindergarten into smaller groups you could have a couple in the classroom and you could bring a couple of them here – you’d be able to do more individualized instruction,” McDonald explained. “That’s a real positive with younger grades. We do have more adults for the kindergarteners and first graders, so to have the space to do that will be nice.”
Much of the motivation behind construction hinged on office safety and accessibility. “That is probably one of the bigger questions we’re asked: where is the office at?” McDonald said. There will be a ramp and railing. “It’s more accessible; you don’t have to go down any stairs to get into the offices,” McDonald said. The cosmetic factor also came into play. “It’s going to be a nice place for people to come in and be the first thing people see when they come to the school,” McDonald said.
Plans have been in the works for about five years. “We kind of kicked it around and talked with an architect that designed a couple other projects for us,” McDonald said. It’s the community, however, that made the much-needed addition possible. “We are paying for about half of it with tax dollars through our building fund, and then the rest of it is through private donations, whether that’s our Evening with the Stars benefit or donated labor. We’ve done parts of the projects ourselves,” McDonald said. “It’s kind of that fighting spirit and ability to harness and channel that. The office project was becoming more of a need than a want.”
Costs are about as expected, McDonald said. “We’re about where we thought we would be at – maybe a little more with everything going on with COVID. The cost of materials have been a little more than we expected originally. Things cost more and more every year – that’s just the way it goes.” Construction began before coronavirus-related shortages occurred. “We had the timing right; we started last spring before things became a little scarce in terms of materials. We were fortunate with that,” McDonald said. “We’re in the final wrapping-up stages now. We’re looking at middle of March or end of March to be able to move in.”