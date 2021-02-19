Survivor: Living through COVID

There was little he could do, especially in those first few days. Feeling drained and often feverish, Weisheit said he didn’t feel like doing much. “I slept a lot. I either stayed in bed or sat in the recliner and slept,” he said. “I pretty much lost my appetite. I never lost the taste or the smell.”

Over the course of his illness, Weisheit’s weight dropped 15 pounds.

Nine days from being admitted, Weisheit was discharged from the hospital’s COVID-19 unit. “You work here, you know that wing is here you didn’t expect to be up there,” Weisheit said. A few weeks later, Weisheit said he still feels some of the aftereffects. “If I walk from one end of the hospital to the other I notice it when I get to where I’m going, I’ve got to stop and take a minute,” he said. Things could be much worse, though, Weisheit added. “I feel pretty close to 100%. It took a while to get there I know there are people out there who have taken a lot longer than I have. I feel pretty lucky. You hear stories of other people going months to recovery.”

Weisheit’s recovery includes follow-up checkups. “I have a follow-up here in a couple of weeks,” Weisheit said. “I had a follow-up a week after I got out. He said they looked bad but it was a huge improvement.”