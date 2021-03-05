Stories of insecurity: COVID-19 leading to more empty stomachs

YORK – Cars of every make, model and year waited in lines three cars deep winding around and through the parking lot of the Holthus Convention Center -- not for a wedding; not a conference; not for a home and garden show.

For food.

Once a month Food Bank of Lincoln brings truckloads of food, from meat to cereal, to the Holthus Center, bright orange construction cones designating stopping points under the center’s west awning, enthusiastic volunteers loading boxes into cars and sending those in need along their way – like a well-oiled machine.

Whether a late-model SUV or a beat-up sedan, people inside the vehicles offered thank-yous before pulling away from the cones, suddenly at least a little less worried where their next meal is coming from.

Workers from Food Bank of Lincoln estimated about 300 cars went through, some lining up by 8:30 a.m. – a story in every car. No questions are asked of those people, including income. Their stories remain unknown, some even a little sheepish when pulling up to the stacks of boxes.

An elderly couple in a newer, shiny SUV offering “thank you” muffled by masks, their eyes twinged with injured pride, pained by the story they could tell.