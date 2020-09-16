St. Joe’s fundraiser ushers in autumn

RURAL YORK COUNTY—Suggestions of fall have arrived: cooler weather, crops approaching harvest and schools bustling with activity.

Another sure sign of fall, orange orbs are peeking from between their thick vines – the massive pumpkin patch at Brad and Patty Morner’s farm being no exception. But what to do with all those fall favorites?

“We grew too many,” Brad Morner said. “We decided to let the kids at St. Joe’s school sell them – make some money for their school.”

“It is our biggest fundraiser that helps pay for different kinds of things, including our field trips,” said Austin Sipe, St. Joseph Catholic School student.

“Last year we bought a few school supplies for the teachers,” fellow student Olivia Linhart added.

Morner said that the products of the patch have been sold for two years. “Last year we had the kids out picking, and we had two trailer loads,” Morner said.

Fall 2020 is bigger and better than ever, Morner said, pointing out pumpkins with warts, squat green pumpkins and myriad other forms. He estimated 40-45 different varieties were planted. The Morner’s started seed-shopping in winter in search of new and unusual varieties. This year they scored some unique seed from a Backyard Farmer contributor. Morner said he anticipates gathering 4-6 trailer loads. “This year we’ve expanded; we have about three times the amount of pumpkins.”

“It was bigger than I expected,” said parent Laurie Lopez, as she scanned the scene. “I think it will just continue to grow.”