St. Joe’s elementary music adjusts

In class Thursday, first-graders used items in their bags, under the guidance of Fletcher, to make music while learning about tempo, rhythm and beat. “Lay them straight,” one of the songs says. Why not lay drumsticks straight, like the song instructs, asked one of the students? Fletcher said students having their own instruments have inspired creativity in them that might not have otherwise happened with instruments traditionally shared. “It’s almost like they’ve taken ownership of their music,” Fletcher said. “It’s like they have their tools.”

Towards the end of class, the first-graders pulled their own colorful bandanas from their labeled music bags, waving the bandanas high and low, fast and slow, to learn about tempo and pitch. Putting together individual musical instrument kits for each student could have been cost-prohibitive, but Fletcher’s creativity and the parish’s generosity made it possible. One parent brought enough buckets for the entire St. Joe’s fifth-grade class. The parish had some used plastic Easter eggs to donate. “I’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of the parish and the parents,” Fletcher said.

Musical games once involving holding hands and staying in a close circle have been modified to keep students several dot-lengths apart. “A lot of were tag games or passing something along to the beat,” Fletcher said.