St. Joe’s elementary music adjusts

YORK—Diane Fletcher is a hands-on music teacher who loves to incorporate music in her classes. When the novel coronavirus required schools to add and change policies accordingly, she immediately started planning for St. Joseph Catholic School’s 2020-2021 school year.
“It’s forced me to be creative and try some things from others’ ideas,” Fletcher said. Social distancing is important, as it is in any classroom, but Fletcher has had to change music games from holding hands and sharing instruments into fun from a distance. Her classroom is small, but Fletcher has spaced brightly-colored dots on the floor to help students visualize and maintain social distance.
Classes switch quickly at St. Joe’s, so Fletcher had to come up with a system that both kept up with the busy schedule and kept students safe. The solution? Plastic zip bags with students’ names on them, filled with noisemaking instruments – a kit put together for each student grades kindergarten through fourth. Fifth graders will learn bucket drumming. “If we used all of our instruments, we wouldn’t have time to disinfect them between classes,” Fletcher said. Fletcher – with the help of online summer webinars – came up with ideas that would keep students making music, while being mindful of the school’s budget. Fletcher’s first grade music class utilizes carefully cut pool noodles doubling as sand blocks, and repurposed plastic Easter eggs containing noise-making beads are taped shut, making “shakers.” Among other things, conventional drumsticks are included in the students’ bags.
In class Thursday, first-graders used items in their bags, under the guidance of Fletcher, to make music while learning about tempo, rhythm and beat. “Lay them straight,” one of the songs says. Why not lay drumsticks straight, like the song instructs, asked one of the students? Fletcher said students having their own instruments have inspired creativity in them that might not have otherwise happened with instruments traditionally shared. “It’s almost like they’ve taken ownership of their music,” Fletcher said. “It’s like they have their tools.”
Towards the end of class, the first-graders pulled their own colorful bandanas from their labeled music bags, waving the bandanas high and low, fast and slow, to learn about tempo and pitch. Putting together individual musical instrument kits for each student could have been cost-prohibitive, but Fletcher’s creativity and the parish’s generosity made it possible. One parent brought enough buckets for the entire St. Joe’s fifth-grade class. The parish had some used plastic Easter eggs to donate. “I’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of the parish and the parents,” Fletcher said.
Musical games once involving holding hands and staying in a close circle have been modified to keep students several dot-lengths apart. “A lot of were tag games or passing something along to the beat,” Fletcher said.
No matter the instrument, no matter the distance, from the opening drum beats to the “engine” and “caboose” leading and following the line of first graders out the music room door, the kids were energetic and joyful, as Fletcher led them back to their classroom. The next music class was coming to the music room very soon, and Fletcher was already prepared to lead them in coronavirus-inspired joyful noise.
