Spaghetti feed encourages small gatherings and generous giving​

YORK – York Rotarians encourage families to sit together and enjoy a spaghetti meal Monday, Dec. 14 in lieu of the club’s annual in-person Spaghetti Feed fundraiser.

As with many other events in 2020, the spaghetti feed had to be modified to mitigate COVID-19 risk. “Our first thought was to cancel it,” said Rhonda Veleba of York Rotary Club. She said because of the importance of supporting local students, the club decided to move forward in a virtual setting. Monies raised by the event support scholarships for York Public School students. “We still consider it an event because we will still be raising money for scholarships,” Veleba said.

In the past the Rotary Club’s spaghetti feed has been held in conjunction with York Public School events – usually a football game. Locals haven’t been the only ones enjoying the event; opposing teams’ Rotary Clubs are informed of the event beforehand, and cordially invited.