Spaghetti feed encourages small gatherings and generous giving​

YORK – York Rotarians encourage families to sit together and enjoy a spaghetti meal Monday, Dec. 14 in lieu of the club’s annual in-person Spaghetti Feed fundraiser.
As with many other events in 2020, the spaghetti feed had to be modified to mitigate COVID-19 risk. “Our first thought was to cancel it,” said Rhonda Veleba of York Rotary Club. She said because of the importance of supporting local students, the club decided to move forward in a virtual setting. Monies raised by the event support scholarships for York Public School students. “We still consider it an event because we will still be raising money for scholarships,” Veleba said.
In the past the Rotary Club’s spaghetti feed has been held in conjunction with York Public School events – usually a football game. Locals haven’t been the only ones enjoying the event; opposing teams’ Rotary Clubs are informed of the event beforehand, and cordially invited.
This year, a meal at home with close family fits the coronavirus circumstances. Veleba said families and individuals noshing on spaghetti in observance of the fundraiser are encouraged to post photos on the event’s Facebook page. “It would be awesome for people to take photos of their families around the table,” Veleba said. If you don’t feel like cooking, Veleba said the club suggests participants to get takeout from their favorite local restaurant, supporting local businesses.
Through the virtual spaghetti feed, York Rotary is looking for support as well, in this case for their scholarship fund. Despite COVID-19, the club has remained active in other community support endeavors, like donating to Blue Valley Community Action and Yorkshire Playhouse – all while conducting the vast majority of the clubs’ meetings virtually. “We continue to try to do projects for our community,” Veleba said. “The community is really giving. [The spaghetti feed] encourages individuals to keep Rotary in mind.”
