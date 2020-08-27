Smith’s time at York College a period of growth

YORK—In 1995, Dr. Sam Smith completed his Associate of Arts degree at York College – but most importantly, he made his faith more complete.

Smith, York College’s new president, arrived at York College carrying the faith of someone else. “I grew up a preacher’s kid. I came [to college] with my parents’ faith,” he said. “This was a place that allowed me to wrestle with, ‘what is my faith?’ – not my parents’ faith.”

That tradition of growth has continued beyond Smith’s years at York College. Students not unlike Smith may be experiencing both an academic and a spiritual beginning – a genesis. “College students need to hear about Jesus, but most of all they need to see,” Smith said. “Not only can we educate students, but help show them the relevance of faith.”

Smith said he wants to foster that relevance of faith by getting York College more engaged in its host community. “I deeply believe the more involved York College is involved with our neighbors here in town the more impact we can have,” he said. “I want to be a bridge-builder.” This includes getting contributing to and teaming up with churches that may not completely align with York College’s Church of Christ core. “Instead of differences separating us, what do we have in common?” Smith said, adding, “I have a deep appreciation for the Church of Christ. In no way in my role here do I want to move away from that appreciation. I do want to work on building relationships.”

Relationships within the school are important to Smith, he said. “I want to get to know [students’] names; know about their lives” and “help build a deep desire to live out the focus on Jesus.”