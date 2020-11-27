Red kettles appear despite COVID-19

YORK – Salvation Army Red Kettles have popped up in York and beyond, volunteers’ bells ringing in the holiday season.

“We will be ringing until the 31st of December,” said Teresa Johnson, York County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Coordinator. Johnson said the annual effort wouldn’t be possible without volunteers – which are still needed. “Without the volunteers we do not raise the money needed in York County,” she said. “None of it goes to administration,” Johnson added. The funds stay in York County. “Anybody can volunteer,” she said. One of those volunteers is Pat Carpenter, who has volunteered for the Red Kettle Campaign for three years. “I like that the money stays here,” she said. “It’s very rewarding.”

The novel coronavirus has affected the Salvation Army’s approach to the Red Kettle campaign. People can respond to the ringing bells by donating via Google or Apple apps. Donations are accepted online. Carpenter said there is no substitute for being there to hear the coins clinking into the kettle. “The givers are really nice. They like that human saying ‘hi’ to them,” she said.