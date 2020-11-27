Red kettles appear despite COVID-19

YORK – Salvation Army Red Kettles have popped up in York and beyond, volunteers’ bells ringing in the holiday season.
“We will be ringing until the 31st of December,” said Teresa Johnson, York County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Coordinator. Johnson said the annual effort wouldn’t be possible without volunteers – which are still needed. “Without the volunteers we do not raise the money needed in York County,” she said. “None of it goes to administration,” Johnson added. The funds stay in York County. “Anybody can volunteer,” she said. One of those volunteers is Pat Carpenter, who has volunteered for the Red Kettle Campaign for three years. “I like that the money stays here,” she said. “It’s very rewarding.”
The novel coronavirus has affected the Salvation Army’s approach to the Red Kettle campaign. People can respond to the ringing bells by donating via Google or Apple apps. Donations are accepted online. Carpenter said there is no substitute for being there to hear the coins clinking into the kettle. “The givers are really nice. They like that human saying ‘hi’ to them,” she said.
Johnson said last year was a bit disappointing. “Unfortunately we did not make our goal last year of $6,000,” she said. The novel coronavirus is predicted to have an impact on Salvation Army’s holiday donations; in an effort to compensate, some red kettles appeared earlier than in previous years. The need is certainly there. According to the Salvation Army, based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, it is estimated that nationally up to 155% more people will seek help from the Salvation Army for Christmas assistance this season. There are concerns that Red Kettle donations to the Salvation Army could decrease by 50%. Last year 30,000 red kettles across the country netted $126 million.
Carpenter said she is optimistic about the York community contributing. “I don’t think it will affect people here in York County,” she said. “People here are really generous.” Familiar faces ringing the iconic bells helps the cause, Johnson said. “We’re a small enough community people know who volunteers,” she said. Many of the York volunteers have played a part in the fundraising efforts for multiple years, much like Carpenter. “We’ve got the same organization who do this year after year,” Johnson said. However, there is always a need for more volunteers. “The real push is for volunteers,” Johnson said.
“It’s very rewarding,” Carpenter said. “I encourage everybody – including individuals like me.” Volunteering can be a great family activity, Johnson said. Carpenter said she most enjoys seeing grandparents and grandchildren ringing the bells together.
Safety protocols are put in place to keep both red kettle volunteers and contributors safe. Bell ringers will don masks, maintain social distancing and follow CDC and local guidelines. Bell ringers are not to have contact with any donors or their contributions. Even with these additional guidelines, volunteering is simple, Carpenter said. “They make it easy to do the process.” Volunteering can help bolster the efforts inspired by the Salvation Army’s 2020 theme: “Come to Someone’s Rescue.”
